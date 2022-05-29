BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Central Pacific Financial worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 667.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103,235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE CPF opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

