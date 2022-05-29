Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stake Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,957 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $867,266. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.