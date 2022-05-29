33,881 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 100,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,458 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in TELUS by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 196,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 479,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in TELUS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,802,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,440,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

