Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,337 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

