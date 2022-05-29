Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 151,934 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 336.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,934 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after buying an additional 808,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 647,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 630,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,527 over the last three months. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

