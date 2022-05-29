Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,595,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

