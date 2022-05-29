The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 281.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 46.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

