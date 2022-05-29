Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of American Public Education worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Public Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $270.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.