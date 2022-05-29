BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 8,610 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Energizer were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Energizer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

ENR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

