Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE SPB opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.