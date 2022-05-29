Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,606 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Talos Energy worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TALO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,512 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,137,584 shares of company stock worth $92,347,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.29. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $22.53.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

