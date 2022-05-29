BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,818 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.