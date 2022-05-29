BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 26,707 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in OPKO Health by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,006,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,099,948.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,174,600 shares of company stock worth $3,432,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

OPK opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

