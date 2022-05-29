HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,217,910 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HomeStreet (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

