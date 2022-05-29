BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 14,796 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Matthews International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 108.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

