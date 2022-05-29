BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,673 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vericel were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Vericel by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 618,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vericel by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vericel by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of VCEL opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 1.96. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

