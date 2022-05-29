BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,267 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.