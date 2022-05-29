BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

