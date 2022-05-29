GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GameStop were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of GME stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.66.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($2.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

