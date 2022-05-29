BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 172,345 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,345 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HUYA were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HUYA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUYA by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $4.00 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

