BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 384.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $580.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.36 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

