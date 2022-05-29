Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,320 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.82% of City Office REIT worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

