Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $115,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.97 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0206 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

