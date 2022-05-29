Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,380 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.05% of Territorial Bancorp worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

TBNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.