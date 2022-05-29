BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $863,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $502,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $1,412,431 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

