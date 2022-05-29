Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Columbus McKinnon worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $33.67 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $54.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.