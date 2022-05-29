Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIND. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,342,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIND. Truist Financial began coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 8.80.

Shares of KIND opened at 2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.63 and a 200-day moving average of 6.64. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.47 and a 1 year high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

