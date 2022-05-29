MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $419.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

