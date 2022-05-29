Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.24% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $616.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

