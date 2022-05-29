Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $310.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

