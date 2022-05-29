Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 28.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of ACHC opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.