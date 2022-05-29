Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.10 Million Stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.18% of NL Industries worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NL opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.22. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 38.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

