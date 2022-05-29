PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,792,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

