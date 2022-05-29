VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.74% of VOXX International worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,551,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $437,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX opened at $8.38 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $200.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.32.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

VOXX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.