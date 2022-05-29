Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,819 shares of company stock worth $205,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

