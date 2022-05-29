Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 22,738 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of 360 DigiTech worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

