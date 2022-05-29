eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in eHealth by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eHealth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in eHealth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $294.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.37. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. eHealth’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.