OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $15,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,984 shares of company stock worth $1,334,452 in the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $45.40 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

