Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 696,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

