Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.72) to €8.80 ($9.36) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

NYSE TS opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

