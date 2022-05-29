Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,977 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Twist Bioscience worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $54,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $33,584,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after buying an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,134,000 after buying an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $13,389,000.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock valued at $800,363. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWST opened at $35.95 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

