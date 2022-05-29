Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $134.27 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.46.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

