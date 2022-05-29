Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sanofi by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,293,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 344,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 820,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after purchasing an additional 323,503 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

SNY opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

