Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,979 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,164,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after buying an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,260,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBA stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

