Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $78,000 Holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in XL Fleet by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of XL Fleet by 43.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in XL Fleet by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in XL Fleet by 22.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in XL Fleet by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE XL opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.