Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,190 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immersion by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Immersion by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.78 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

