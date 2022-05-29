StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.08. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

