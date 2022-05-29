Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Galera Therapeutics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

