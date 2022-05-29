Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,790 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 573,677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

