Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) SVP Timothy P. Francis Sells 2,239 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VMI opened at $264.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

